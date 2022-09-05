Popular singer BIBI to join Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook and Go Min Si’s ‘Sweet Home’ sequel? Find Out

On September 5th, BIBI will appear as a new character in Season 2 of the Netflix original series 'Sweet Home'. BIBI is an R&B singer who debuted in 2019 with the single 'Soap', and made her public appearance by winning runner-up with Car the Garden in the SBS audition program 'The Fan'.

Since then, she has been active through a number of entertainment shows and music shows, and from last year to the beginning of this year, she was active as a regular member of TVING's original entertainment program, 'Girls' Gossip Class'. She is currently starring as a fixed panelist on 'The Witch Hunt 2022'.

This is not the first time BIBI has been acting. She played the role of Eun Hee, a mysterious high school girl, under her real name, actress Kim Hyung Seo, in the movie 'Girls' High School Ghost Story Sixth Story: Old School', which she released last year. As much as she has a strong character, attention is paid to what kind of charm she will show in this 'Sweet Home'.

Meanwhile, 'Sweet Home' is a popular Netflix series depicting the bizarre and shocking story of a hermit, lonely high school student Hyun Soo who lost his family and moved to an apartment. While season 1 has been successfully completed, season 2 and season 3 are being produced at the same time with a larger worldview.

In addition, following the previous season's leading actors Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Park Gyu Young, and Go Min Si, actors Jin Young, Kim Mu Yeol, Oh Jeong Se, and Yoo Oh Seong will join the new season and continue a dense story. Season 2 and Season 3 of 'Sweet Home' are currently in the midst of filming, and will be released on Netflix later.

