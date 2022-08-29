Popular soloist Jamie confirmed to return with new mini album ‘One Bad Night’ on THIS date

On August 29th, the agency Warner Music Korea confirmed Jamie's comeback on October 5 and released the new EP album named 'One Bad Night'. While Jamie is returning with 'One Bad Night' after about 8 months since the English single 'Pity Party' released in February, the photos released together also draw attention as it reveals Jamie's unique mood and atmosphere.

In her published photos, Jamie is gazing at her camera with her provocative gaze, while her funky concept has also caught the attention. Jamie, who has transformed into a bright blonde, is also showing off her sexy visuals and sexy beauty that she showed off through the official SNS channel in this photo, raising expectations for his music and performance.

As Jamie, who surprised the public with an unconventional message and concept for each album, this 'One Bad Night' is also expected to show a more splendid visual. arouses curiosity. On the other hand, Jamie's new EP album 'One Bad Night', which has always found the public with music that breaks the mold, will be released on various music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on 5th of October.

Jamie Park is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and television host. She is best known as the winner of the first season of ‘K-pop Star’ and as a former member of the vocal duo 15& and the project group M.O.L.A. She is also a co-host of the variety show ‘After School Club’.

