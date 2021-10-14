Popular soloist SOMI to return with her 1st full length album ‘XOXO’ in late October

On October 14, The Black Label announced that SOMI will be returning to the stage with her first full length album ‘XOXO’ in late October. This news comes exactly three months after the release of the trendy and youthful track ‘Dumb Dumb’. SOMI dominated the domestic music charts with 'Dumb Dumb' and established herself as a soloist by continuing the chart-built box office for a long time.

In addition, the music video not only surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within a day of releasing the music video, but also popularized the point choreography, 'Batman Dance', and gained global popularity with the 'Dumb Dumb' challenge.

SOMI, who released 'Dumb Dumb' in about a year after 'What You Waiting For' released in July of last year and achieved significant results such as #1 on music shows, made a quick comeback at the end of this month and released 'Solo'. It has also been over a year since ‘What You Waiting For’, another beautiful single by the young and popular soloist.

SOMI has continued her relentless rise in every album release, including ‘BIRTHDAY’ and ‘What You Waiting For’. Expectations are growing as to what new charm Jeon So-mi, who has built her unique musical color with "self-produced solo," will now show her strengths and vocal range in the album.

SOMI made her debut in the project group I.O.I in 2016, and made a new start with her solo debut in 2019. She has released three singles and has become a popular artist with her own charm and we are looking forward to the amazing strides of musical growth she will show with this album.

