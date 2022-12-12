Popular variety show ‘Master In The House’ to return with a new season after 3 months

The wait for Season 2 of ‘Master In The House’ is finally over. On December 12, 2022, SBS announced that the popular variety show ‘Master In The House’ will soon return with its new season in January.

‘Master In The House’ is a South Korean television program that aired on SBS’ channel. It has aired on Sunday’s at 18:38 KST, since December 2017. Season 1 ended on September 18, 2022, and was followed by a hiatus. The first season's cast included Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Kim Dong Hyun, Eun Ji Won, and NCT's Doyoung, who joined as the show's fixed lineup.

The cast members of the show spend two days and one night with important figures from a variety of industries or professions, who are referred to as the masters. They gain information about various topics as they go along and encounter the lives of Masters. There are also 1-day masters of the show that can be seen occasionally, where the cast spends the day with them.

About Lee Seung Gi joining for the second season

It was reported that Lee Seung Gi would not be joining the show for the filming of its second season. However, a show representative responded to these speculations on November 29, 2022. According to him, Lee Seung Gi's participation in the show is still uncertain because of his ongoing legal dispute with HOOK Entertainment. However, the entire cast and crew are hoping for his quick return.

About Season 2

The new season will include a variety of trends that will be in popularity in 2023. The actors will have time to learn more about emerging trends from their respective experts before deciding which one will stick around. We are eagerly anticipating Season 2 with much excitement.