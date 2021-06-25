Popular YouTubers Psick Univ release a hilarious 'ahjussi' cover of BTS' Butter leaving ARMY in splits

Psick Univ has done it again! Watch the hysterical tribute to BTS' summer bop Butter. Check out the video below.

BTS are undoubtedly the biggest musical act in the world and have a devoted and loyal fanbase across the world. BTS' fans are as diverse as their music is- from hardcore stans to meme-makers, ARMY is huge, diverse and ever-growing! Another popular name added to BTS' increasing fanbase is that of the popular Youtube content creators - Psick Univ. For those unversed, Psick Univ are comedians Lee Yong Joo and Jung Jae Hyung who made their debut as comedians through Korean broadcast stations.

At one point various Korean broadcast networks decided to cancel various comedy shows, leaving comedians jobless. This is when, Lee Yong Joo and Jung Jae Hyung partnered with another comedian named Kim Min Soo, to create the Youtube channel Psick Univ. The YouTube channel is a rage amongst Korean netizens and K-pop idols as well. Singer IU and Big Bang's Taeyang are known to be huge fans of the channels as well. Previously, the comedic duo posted a funny rendition of Justin Beiber's 'Peaches' and now with an absolutely hysterical and rib-tickling cover of BTS' summer bop Butter. Not just that, they added some Korean lyrics to make it even funnier. Hotter, Sweeter, Cooler and Funnier Butter!

You can check out Psick Univ's cover below:

Meanwhile, in the final 'Photobooth' teaser versions RM, Suga and Jimin wow ARMY with their stunning visuals and unique charm as they amp up the excitement for the release of Butter's special album. Butter's special album will also include a new track, Permission To Dance, dedicated to fans. The special album on July 9 on ARMY's birthday!

