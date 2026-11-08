Possible Love Ending Explained: Will Sul Kyung Gu’s Choi Ho Seok return to work and will he fix his troubled marriage?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Possible Love, starring Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu , Zo In Sung, and Cho Yeo Jeong in the lead roles, was released worldwide on the OTT platform Netflix and began streaming on November 6, 2026, after its theatrical run in South Korea and the United States.

If you’ve already watched the movie, let’s take a look at the movie’s plot and what the ending means.

Possible Love Ending Explained

Possible Love centres on Choi Ho Seok (Sul Kyung Gu), a welder at SP Heavy Industries who loses his job following a violent factory protest against mass layoffs. Two years later, he continues to struggle with the emotional aftermath, while his wife, Ahn Mi Ok (Jeon Do Yeon), tries to hold their family together.

Their lives take an unexpected turn when documentary filmmaker Lee Ye Ji ( Cho Yeo Jeong ) becomes interested in documenting their experiences as part of a film about invisible laborers. Alongside her wealthy husband, Sang Woo (Zo In Sung), she invites the family to spend a weekend at their luxurious seaside estate. As the interactions unfold, Mi Ok and Sang Woo develop a subtle attraction, while Ye Ji's attempts to capture Ho Seok's emotional struggles gradually affect the family's trust in her.

The emotional distance between the two couples grows as the weekend progresses. Mi Ok eventually loses her trust in Ye Ji after discovering that the filmmaker has secretly followed her husband into the forest and recorded him during a vulnerable moment. When Mi Ok and Sang Woo's flirtation also reaches an uncomfortable point, she decides that her family should leave the estate.

On their journey home, news breaks that SP Heavy Industries has been acquired by an American private equity firm, further diminishing Ho Seok's hopes of returning to his former workplace. The possibility of the acquisition being connected to Sang Woo's business interests adds another layer to the film.

As the movie concludes, Mi Ok receives a message from Ye Ji asking whether her family has reached home safely. Mi Ok considers replying with a photograph of the full moon, recalling a conversation they once shared. However, she ultimately decides not to send it.

Meanwhile, Ho Seok remains affected by the loss of his livelihood and the painful memories of the factory protest. News of his former employer's acquisition further complicates his hopes of rebuilding his life.

Inspired by the Tenth Commandment, 'Thou shalt not covet', the film explores inequality and the limitations of human empathy. The recurring imagery of the moon and rainbow represents fleeting moments of connection and hope.

Ultimately, Possible Love ends on a bittersweet note, questioning whether genuine understanding and affection can survive the divisions created by social inequality.

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