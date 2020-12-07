Post military discharge, SHINee's Minho to make a cameo in Ji Chang Wook & Kim Ji Won's Lovestruck in the City

SHINee member Minho, who was discharged from military service on November 15, will be making a special appearance in Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won's upcoming drama Lovestruck in the City.

Shawols were in tears because SHINee's back after Minho was discharged from military service on November 15. While we wait for the beloved South Korean boy group to make their comeback soon, Choi Min-ho seems to have already booked his first acting project post his military enlistment. As confirmed by Sports Donga via Soompi, the 28-year-old singer and actor will be making a special appearance in Lovestruck in the City.

For the unversed, the KakaoTV drama stars Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won as the main leads. Minho will be essaying the role of Oh Dong-sik, a police officer with three years of experience. Dong-sik's endearing personality trait is that he's known to be deeply caring and understanding. Due to Park Jae-won's (Chang-wook) obsession with catching the camera thief, he crosses paths with Dong-sik due to Jae-won's constant visits to the police station.

Seeing Minho and Ji Chang-wook on-screen together? Sign us up!

Lovestruck in the City has been directed by Park Shin-woo of It's Okay to Not Be Okay fame and has been written by Jung Hyeon-jung of I Need Romance fame. Kim Min-seok, Seo Rin-yi, Ryu Kyung-soo and Han Ji-eun also star in Lovestruck in the City.

Lovestruck in the City was originally going to premiere on December 8 but has been postponed to December 22 instead.

