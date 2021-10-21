POSTER: BLACKPINK’s Lisa's collaborative single ‘SG’ with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion & Ozuna

This one’s about to be the collaboration of a lifetime. Four music giants- BLACKPINK’s Lisa who has made her successful solo debut this year is joining forces with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna who are each known for their own music styles.

‘SG’ will come alive after a series of teasing from DJ Snake himself as he finally confirmed the release just days before the official announcement came in. Taking it further, the record producer and DJ, has unveiled a luminescent teaser poster for the collab song featuring the artists on it.

DJ Snake further dropped the premiering time slots for ‘SG’ all over the world with a music video directed by Colin Tilley who has previously directed multiple famous music videos like DJ Snake’s ‘Taki Taki’, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s ‘STAY’ and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ among others.

Earlier DJ Snake had revealed the behind the scenes footage of the four artists filming the music video with the high intensity song playing behind. BLACKPINK’s Lisa herself can be seen in a shimmery outfit as she grooves to the beats in all her beautiful glory. The amicable relationship and the excitement for the release of the song are on display as DJ Snake himself introduces the other artists who have joined him for a smashing track.

An earlier teaser had revealed the four hopping in their own custom cars and having more fun on the sets of the music video filming.

‘SG’ music video releases on October 22 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Are you looking forward to the release of ‘SG’? Let us know below.