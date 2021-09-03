POSTER: IHQ reveals the official poster for ‘Desire’ starring Lee Ji Hoon and Han Chae Young

Fans get a sneak peek into the upcoming romantic thriller drama ‘Desire’ starring Lee Ji Hoon, Han Chae Young, Goo Ja Sung and Ji Yu Soo through the first teaser poster, revealing the four actors in an intense dark location, posing at the camera with a serious expression. The drama is scheduled to premiere on November 26 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and is said to have a storyline similar to ‘The Penthouse’.

Lee Ji Hoon playing the character ‘Lee Sun Woo’ wears a black suit, while his expressions reflect regret and sadness.

Han Chae Young stars next to Lee Ji Hoon as the female lead ‘Han Chae Rin’ who is the CEO of a company. Her character looks arrogant, aggressive and extremely ambitious.

Ji Yi Soo and Goo Ja Sung too look elegant while posing for the poster. While Ji Yi Soo looked confident in her character ‘Park Da Som’, a woman who is willing to do everything it takes to save her son, Goo Ja Sung, starring as ‘Hyun Seung Hoon’, looked absolutely puzzled and occupied in his own thoughts.

The series is highly anticipated by fans as it is going to be a full package of drama, revenge, love and success. It will be interesting to see how the incredibly talented cast takes up the entangled storyline and mould themselves according to their characters.

The drama will also star the veteran actor Park Geun Hyung as the chairman of a successful conglomerate group ‘Kim’.

Are you excited to watch‘Desire’? Let us know in the comments below.