POSTER: Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon embark on an unsettling & disquieting journey in upcoming drama 'Jirisan'

K-drama fans, brace yourselves, Jun Ji Hyun is coming! For those unversed, 'Jirisan' is set in and named after South Korea's second tallest mountain. Not just that it is labelled as a "tvN's 15th Anniversary Special Drama" as well! The drama ‘Jirisan’ revolves around the challenges faced by a dedicated trekking team led by Kang Hyeon Jo, played by Joo Ji Hoon. Kang Hyeong Jo is a military academy graduate and an ex-lieutenant. The team does everything in its ability to rescue the survivors of a horrifying incident on the Jirisan mountain. However, he harbours a secret in his heart.

On the other hand, Jun Ji Hyun, plays Seo Yi Kang, the park's top ranger who instinctively knows how to navigate the trails of the mountains. Her experience and expertise has made her skilled enough to track down a lost hiker based on just a single leaf or blade of grass. Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon's "push and pull" chemistry promises excitement, adventure and perhaps much-needed romance in this dense mountain of Jirisan! The drama follows the incidents that occur at the national park when the two begin to dig up the truth behind a mysterious accident that occurred on the mountain.

In the newly released poster, we witness the complicated dynamics shared by the two characters. On the surface level, they seem similar: mountain rangers who rescue lost climbers, however, the new official poster foreshadows how differently they will react to the events they face. Seo Yi Kang's poster is painted fiery red with a determined look on her face. On the other hand, Kang Hyun Jo's frosty poster reveals a solemn expression on his face as he finds himself amid a wintery chill.

You can check out the poster below:

'Jirisan' will premiere on October 23 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN and the global streaming platform iQiYi.

