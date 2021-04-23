POSTER: Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Sang Yi & Geum Sae Rok will have a life changing encounter in Youth Of May

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama Youth of May has unveiled a new poster of its four leads! Read on to find out.

We are inching closer to May and May brings Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si's drama, Youth Of May. The plot is set in May in the year 1980 considered a historically significant period with the Gwangju Uprising. A romance drama, it has already generated hype with its vintage teasers and the excitement to watch Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si opposite each other. A couple of days back, KBS 2TV released the official trailer for the drama and now we have an official poster.

Lee Do Hyun plays Hwang Hee Tae who studies at Seoul National University's medical school. He is at the top of his class but returns to his hometown after experiencing a traumatising incident. There, he happens to meet Kim Myung Hee, played by Go Min Si, a nurse three years into her career who has already gone through several hardships in her young life. Kim Myung Hee is worried about her younger sibling and sends whatever little money she earns to her parents' home.

The drama also stars Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok. Lee Sang Yi plays the role of Lee Soo Chan, the son of a wealthy family who has returned from studying abroad in France. Lee Soo Chan and Hwang Hee Tae forge a dangerous contract with each other. Geum Sae Rok plays Lee Soo Ryun, who finds her life going in an entirely unexpected direction while trying to help her friend Kim Myung Hee achieve her dreams.

In the newly released poster, the four characters stand together in one frame, but they are all wearing a pensive expression on their faces, looking in different directions. They find their fates entangled in this life-changing encounter, where nothing remains the same. Youth Of May will premiere on May 3 at 9:30 pm KST.

You can check the poster below:

