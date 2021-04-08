POSTER: Lee Do Hyun & Go Min Si unveil subtle retro themed poster for the upcoming drama, Youth Of May

On April 8, KBS2TV released mellow teaser posters for Youth Of May. Read on to know more.

We are in the middle of April, but are already excited for May! Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si starrer, Youth Of May which premieres in May. Youth Of May is a timeless romance story between Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who have a fateful meeting in the middle of the whirlwind of events that takes place in May 1980, a historically significant period in South Korea. Previously KBS2TV released character posters featuring Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si. Now, we have the official poster unveiled.

In the teaser poster unveiled by KBS2TV, We can see Go Min Si looking ethereal in a vintage avatar as she is seated by the bus stop. Lee Do Hyun looks handsome in a retro-themed avatar of a plain shirt tucked neatly, a pair of blue denim jeans and a brown bag over his shoulder. The cream coloured teaser poster looks warm and inviting. It is a perfect fit for the 80s and the actors blend in well in their surroundings. The era is very reminiscent of the 80s and the subtle smile playing on Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si's face is unmissable.

You can check out the teaser poster below:

Recently, the cast of Youth Of May had a script reading session. Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si were joined by actors Lee Sang Yi, Geum Sae Rok, Oh Man Seok, Uhm Hyo Seop, Kim Won Hae, Hwang Young Hee, and Shim Yi Young. Writer Lee Kang and director Song in Yeob led the script reading session. Youth of May will premiere on May 3, 2021.

