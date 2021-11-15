POSTER: Netflix’s ‘Hellbound’ opens up a world of turmoil featuring Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo & more

Absolute mayhem. A state of unrest very carefully orchestrated by the mastermind Jeong Jin Soo, played by Yoo Ah In, who stands at the center leading the mess he’s made. Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller has shared the latest main posters opening up the world of ‘Hellbound’.

A team of people from the normal walks of life, detective Jin Kyung Hoon (Yang Ik Joon), lawyer Min Hye Jin (Kim Hyun Joo), a broadcasting station PD Bae Young Jae (Park Jung Min) and his wife Song So Hyun (Won Jin Ah) make up for face of a world ridden with the disruption of Saejinrihoe. The cult organisation will disguise its preaching as religious values and cause harm to society.

Bearing the flag as we have seen before, Jeong Jin Soo stands at the center of the latest poster released. Behind him, the previously mentioned characters look distraught. Even further behind, the “angels” are taking people to hell and we are met with the problem itself. The hell-bound creatures who supposedly escort people to their rightful place after meeting with their death.

The longer version of the poster showed Jeong Jin Soo staring off into the distance, while his surroundings are in an uproar. ‘Hellbound’ tells the story of these characters where one man tries to misguide people and bring them pain, while the others try to fight their best, making the waiting fans excited for the destruction that unfolds in the series.

‘Hellbound’ releases on November 19, only on Netflix.

