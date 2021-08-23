POSTER: Netflix unveils the official poster of 'Squid Game' starring Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon & Park Hae Soo

Netflix's upcoming drama 'Squid Game' which features Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Heo Sung Tae and Park Hae Soo in lead roles will be released on September 17. The story is of people who participate in a mysterious survival game with a prize of 45.6 billion Won, risking their lives to become the ultimate winner. It is a dark thriller which is similar to the Japanese series ‘Alice in the Borderland’.

After a thrilling teaser and first reveal, Netflix has unveiled the official poster for 'Squid Game'. The teaser poster features the key players of the game, dressed in green tracksuits with the spotlight focused on them. There is a big ball of currency notes rolled in the form of a huge chandelier, hanging above their heads as the spectators stare at 'chandelier money'! The poster reads in bold font "45.6 Billion Won Is Child's Play".

You can check out the poster below:

'Squid Game', starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo, Wi Ha Jun, Jeong Ho Yeon, Heo Seong Tae, Kim Joo Ryeong, etc., will be released on Netflix on September 17th in 190 countries around the world. Hope you are excited to watch this thriller! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

