POSTER: Park Hyung Sik & Han Hyo Joo preview a tense poster for apocalyptic thriller 'Happiness'

Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo are all set to bring forth a riveting apocalyptic thriller, ironically titled 'Happiness' on November 5 at 10.40 pm KST (7.10 pm IST). Screenplay written by Han Sang Woon and directed by Ahn Gil Ho, 'Happiness' is said to be an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time when infectious diseases have become the new normal. The drama stars Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in lead roles and also, the drama marks Park Hyung Sik's return to K-dramas post-military service.

After a series of teaser videos and character posters, Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo preview a tense poster for their upcoming thriller drama. In the first poster featuring the lead actors, Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo register worried expressions on their faces looking behind them. The background is painted in sky blue colour and the text is written in yellow font, a sharp contrast from the characters' worrisome expressions.

The drama stars Han Hyo Joo as Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent in the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit who is decisive and quick with making the correct judgments. Park Hyung Shik plays Jung Yi Hyun, an intelligent and honest violent crimes detective who wants to pursue a sweet relationship with Yoon Sae Bom. 'Happiness' depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs amongst residents of the building. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst.

