Poster released for The Real Has Come; Ahn Jae Hyun, Baek Jin Hee, Cha Joo Young, Jung Eui Jae shine together

KBS2 is all set to release its upcoming weekend drama 'The Real Has Come'. A new poster for the show has been released where Ahn Jae Hyun, Baek Jin Hee, Cha Joo Young and Jung Eui Jae can be seen dazzling together. The show will follow an unlikely contractual romance between a single mother and a man who is conspicuously anti-matrimony. The show will first air on March 15, 2023. The broadcast timings for the show has been revealed to be 8:05 PM KST. with ‘The Real Has Come’ Actor Ahn Jae Hyun will be making his comeback to television after 3 years!

Ahn Jae Hyun was last seen in 2019 K-drama ‘Love With Flaws’ opposite Oh Yeon Seo. The poster captures the four leads of the show - Ahn Jae Hyun, Baek Jin Hee, Cha Joo Young and Jung Eui Jae. The poster reveals a tilted glimpse of the cast as they stand next to each other. While the women are seen in bright, pastel hues, the men in the poster can be seen wearing beige and black. While the beige blends well with the overall pastel hues of the poster, Ahn Jae Hyun’s all-black outfit distinctly stands out. His outfit is possibly a visual indicator of the tones of his character. The poster has a vibrant turquoise background that aesthetically complements the well-lit portrait of the cast.

The bottom-corner of the poster shows a text bubble that is shaped like a baby’s head. The text bubble carries the following text: Nice to meet you. My name is Jinjja. Jinjja is a Korean word that means ‘real’.

Ahn Jae Hyun will be finally making his television comeback with ‘The Real Has Come’. He was last seen in ‘Love With Flaws’. Ahn Jae Hyun is a well-known actor in South Korea and has been part of some of the most popular K-dramas including the likes of ‘Blood’ and ‘Cinderella With Four Knights’.

Baek Jin Hee

Baek Jin Hee is a 33-year-old South Korean actress who rose to fame following the release in the historical K-drama ‘Empress Ki’ where she played the role of an empress who has a devious mind.

