POSTER: SF9's Chani & Park Yu Na release a new teaser poster for the new fantasy horror film, White Day

White Day is confirmed to premiere in September this year. Read on to find out.

It is a reunion! SF9's Chani and Park Yuna are all set to star together in the fantasy-horror film, White Day! The two stars previously shared screen space in JTBC's Sky Castle and more recently in tvN's True Beauty. However, this is the first time they will be paired opposite each other. JNC Media Group released the official teaser poster for the new upcoming fantasy horror film.

'White Day: School of Demon Exorcism' narrates the story of high school students struggling to save their friends from eerie and unknown evil spirits that cause horrific and supernatural phenomena in their school at night. Chani will play the role of Hee Min, the son of the greatest exorcist in South Korea. He hasn't discovered his own powers yet. On the other hand, Park Yu Na will portray the character of So Young, a young and timid girl who knows everything about the horrifying curse that haunts the entire school and decides to keep it a secret. 'White Day' is confirmed to premiere in September this year.

You can check out Chani's character poster below:

Meanwhile, SF9's Chani has confirmed that he will be leaving the MC position at MBC's Music Core. Chani became the MC on February 16, 2019. For two years and five months, Chani impressed fans with his splendid hosting skills and synergy with fellow MCs including Kang Mina, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, and Kim Min Ju. Chani’s final episode as an MC will air on July 17. Following this episode, 'Music Core' will go on a hiatus for three weeks from July 24 through August 7 due to the Tokyo Olympics. Chani is currently starring in KBS 2TV's 'Imitation'.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SF9’s Chani endorses renowned Soju brand Hite Jinro in their newly released ad

Are you excited to watch SF9's Chani and Yuna? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is White Day releasing? SF9's Chani and Park Yuna starrer White Day will release in September

Credits :JNC Media Group

Share your comment ×