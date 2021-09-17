POSTER: SF9's Chani & WJSN's Eunseo’s new fantasy romance drama titled 'Jinx' will premiere on THIS date

Get ready for an exciting new fantasy romance drama starring SF9’s Chani and WJSN’s Eunseo! On September 17, Kakao TV officially announced that the two idols’ upcoming drama 'Jinx' will premiere on October 6 at 9 am KST (5:30 am IST). 'Jinx' stars Chani as Kyu Han, a seemingly ordinary student who is cursed with an unlucky jinx.

Every time Kyu Han sneezes things go exactly the opposite of what he hopes, forcing him into all sorts of unfortunate situations in his daily life. However, despite his supernatural bad luck, he still romantically chooses to pursue his one-sided crush, believing that if he just tries his best, there’s nothing he can’t achieve! Chani revealed that the character's sincerity and perseverance drew him to Kyu Han and he found "healing" in playing the role. He revealed that the character has many charms as well.

On the other hand, Eunseo will star as Se Kyung, Kyu Han’s beautiful but seemingly cold co-worker who is terse with her words and actions. Although she seems aloof and uninterested in romance, Se Kyung has a hidden soft side and is secretly struggling with painful memories. Eunseo commented that the shoot was a fun and friendly experience and hopes that it translates on screen as well!

Kakao TV released the official posters for the drama. The romantic posters depict the sweet chemistry between the leads in this fantasy romance drama. One of the posters features Chani and Eunseo holding hands on a swing set, while the other captures them looking at each other lovingly.

You can check out the posters below:

After premiering on October 6 at 9 am KST (5:30 am IST) 'Jinx' will air every Wednesday and Saturday through Kakao TV. There will be a total of 10 episodes, 15 minutes each.

