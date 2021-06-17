POSTER: Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun & Chae Jong Hyeop look stylish in TVing's original, The Witch's Diner

Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun, and Chae Jong Hyeop’s restaurant is open for business in their upcoming drama The Witch’s Diner! Read on to find out.

It is raining fantasy dramas in K-drama land and we are here for it! After Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young starrer Doom At Your Service and Jang Ki Yong and Girl's Day's Hyeri drama My Roommate is a Gumiho, we have another fantasy-based drama in the offing, The Witch's Diner starring Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop in prominent roles, and we have the first official poster for the drama too.

After revealing individual character posters of the witch Hee Ra (Song Ji Hyo), partner Jin (Nam Ji Hyun), and part-timer Gil Yong (Chae Jong Hyeop), the drama has shared a 'pre-opening' teaser poster of the trio. The Witch’s Diner is a dark fantasy drama about a witch restaurant that sells food that grants wishes in exchange for the customers’ souls. Song Ji Hyo plays the restaurant’s owner and witch Hee Ra who makes the mysterious 'soul food,' which comes at a cost no matter what. Nam Ji Hyun plays Jin, who became a partner of the diner to pay the price for making a deal with a witch. Chae Jong Hyeop takes on the role of the part-timer Gil Yong, who impresses everyone with his serving skills.

In the official poster image, the trio is looking outside the window waiting for their customers. The cast members look sleek and stylish, Hee Ra wears a confident and criminal smile, while Gil Yong looks genuinely happy and excited to see their new customers. However, Nam Ji Hyun looks worried and nervous. We can't help but think that the drama has a 'Hotel Del Luna' vibe and we are already loving it. The Witch’s Diner will release on July 16.

You can check out the official poster below:

