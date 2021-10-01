POSTER: tvN unveils fascinating teaser poster for Park Hyung Sik & Han Hyo Joo starrer 'Happiness'

The first teaser poster for Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo starrer 'Happiness' is here! Screenplay written by Han Sang Woon and directed by Ahn Gil Ho, 'Happiness' is said to be an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time when infectious diseases have become the new normal. The drama stars Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in lead roles and also, the drama marks Park Hyung Sik's return to K-dramas post-military service.

A couple of days earlier, the cast had a group reading session for 'Happiness' where they discussed the script in detail as they prepped themselves to get into the skin of the character. Now, in a fresh update, tvN has unveiled a fascinating teaser poster for the drama. The teaser poster showcases a tilted view of an apartment building with different families residing there. There is light reflecting from their homes and we can see a glimpse of the families and what kind of lives they live.

You can check out the poster below:

In a big city, there is a newly constructed apartment building where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The drama depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs amongst residents of the building. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst. 'Happiness' is scheduled to premiere in November.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: October 2021: Here are 10 binge worthy Kdramas premiering in the upcoming month

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.