Posters for TVING’s upcoming BL drama ‘Unintentional Love Story’ out now

‘Unintentional Love Story’ is an upcoming K-drama by TVING that is based on a webtoon of the same name. The drama follows two people who get involved in an unlikely equation that stands tall atop a platform of deception. The inviting premise of the drama can be brilliantly summed up in its official tagline “The beginning was intentional, but the relationship is unintentional”.

Cha Seo Woon

The first poster shows actor Cha Seo Woon who will be playing the role of Yoon Tae Joon in ‘Unintentional Love Story’. The poster shows Yoon Tae Joon as he stands tall and stares into oblivion. A seemingly simple photograph delivers a myriad of emotions as the text on the picture elaborates on how no two people in the world can be the same and how everyone fights their battles differently. The poster is already dropping heavy-handed hints as to what kind of character Yoon Tae Joon is going to be. It will also be interesting to watch the path and manner that Yoon Tae Joon himself goes for as he fights his own battles.

Gongchan

The second poster shows Gongchan who will be portraying Ji Won Young in ‘Unintentional Love Story’. The poster shows a resolute Ji Won Young as he looks as if eyeing something of paramount significance. The poster is embellished with some text that elaborates on Ji Won Young’s current situation as he desperately needs to win artist Yoon Tae Joon over so as to be reinstated. The poster of Yoon Tae Joon stands in direct contrast with that of Ji Won Young. While the former embodies a sombre, oblivious vibe, the latter is brighter, more focused in its appeal.

Cast of ‘Unintentional Love Story’

Actor Cha Seo Woon will be playing the role of Yoon Tae Joon in ‘Unintentional Love Story’. He made his acting debut almost a decade ago and has been part of a fair few K-dramas including the likes of Lee Min Ho starrer Heirs. Actor Gongchan will be playing the role of Ji Won Young who is best known for being the voice of K-pop group B1A4. He is the maknae of the group and debuted as a part of it back in 2011.

