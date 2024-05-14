Potato Research Institute: Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin to display playful chemistry in lead roles for rom-com

Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin will be leading Potato Research Institute which is expected to release in 2025. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for the exciting project with a refreshing story. Kang Tae Oh is known for his roles in Run On and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Lee Sun Bin has impressed with her roles in Boyhood and Work Later, Drink Now.

Potato Research Institute cast confirmed: Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin

On May 14, tvN confirmed that Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin would be leading the upcoming drama Potato Research Institute. Kang Tae Oh will be appearing as the director of the research institute who seems perfect in every way but is cold and doesn't have any personal life. Laa Sun Bin plays a potato researcher who loves her job and is very dedicated to the cause. The two actors will be displaying their playful chemistry in the upcoming romance comedy.

More about Potato Research Institute

Potato Research Institute is expected to premiere in March 2025. Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh will be leading the drama. The project is being directed by Kang Il Soo who also worked on Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Solomon's Perjury, The Kingdom of the Winds and more. The script has been written by Kim Ho Soo who also teamed up for Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung and Solomon's Perjury. The dow will be working on their third project together.

Potato Research Institute tells the story of Kim Mi Kyung who is a researcher and has an endless love for potatoes. She might seem crazy from afar but she is a dedicated worker. So Baek Bo is the new director of the institute who looks like a perfect man but is anti-social and cold. They start off on the wrong foot but romance soon bubbles.

