Power couple Jennie and G Dragon to BTS' Jungkook: 5 Kpop idols who are so rich that they own the black card

These idols are some of the richest ones in the industry and yet are as humble as can be.

The black card is a rare and exclusive card that only the richest of the rich possess and it's a flex, to say the least. It isn't surprising that K-Pop idols are rolling in dough, especially with the global popularity that they have achieved and it is even less shocking that these idols like to spend their money for the nicer things in life. Real estate to designer wear, these idols can have it all without batting an eyelid. The black card is only offered to those with incredibly high net worth and have the most expensive annual fees with no limits on the card. There's also a minimum amount that one must spend in order to be eligible for this card. This number ranges to anywhere above $120,000 every year. Hyundai Card's "The Black," Samsung Card's "Raume O," Hana Card's "Club 1," and KB Kookmin Card's "Tantum are 4 of the most expensive credit cards available in South Korea.

BIGBANG's Taeyang and G-Dragon

Both Taeyang and G-Dragon are two of the richest idols in the industry, with their popularity spanning across the world. G-Dragon, as a matter of fact, is one of the richet people in the world right now. Both these idols own the black card and it really comes as no surprise, knowing their net worth and global impact. It is also said that G-Dragon would leave his black card out in the open for his fellow soldiers to use when he was in the military without ever questioning anyone about it.

TXT Yeonjun

This one might come as a shock to some fans but TXT member Yeonjun also has a black card, despite TXT being a rather newer group belonging to the 4th generation of K-Pop. His black card was actually revealed on-screen when he had to pay for the members' meals during a video.

BTS Jungkook

Jungkook is the youngest member in BTS but he owns the black card nonetheless. ARMYs know that Jungkook is appreciative of luxury and deserves all of it too. ARMYs caught a glimpse of his black card when he paid for his members' stuff in New Zealand!

BLACKPINK Jennie

Jennie comes from a very well-off family and is herself one of the most influential figures in the world of music and fashion today. Much like her boyfriend, G-Dragon, she too, owns a black card. However, she's just as grounded as she was when she first debuted and that's what BLINKs love the most about her.

