From power suits to grunge looks that never disappoint; Here are 5 trends weâ€™re stealing from BLACKPINKâ€™s Rose

South Korean group BLACKPINK, has taken over the world in just 4 years since their debut in 2016. Made up of 4 members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose, itâ€™s hard to pick favourites, but when it comes to style, there is no denying that Rose is undeniably ahead of the curve. While all members are super stylish and bring their own charm to every style they pull off. Roseâ€™s aesthetic sense in ultimate and phenomenal. Today, we are looking back at the top 5 trends that the fashionista and the groupâ€™s lead vocalist follows.Â

Colour crush: She is not afraid to experiment with her hair! While her fashion sense is alone to garner the attention of BLACKPINK fandom aka BLINKS, Rose isnâ€™t afraid to mix things up, take the plunge and change up her hairstyle every now and then. Our current favourite is the croonerâ€™s platinum pink hair.Â

Power suits: The musician and idol rocks fierce power suits just as easily as she does pretty feminine dresses and costumes. Recently the idol was pictured in a YSL suit on Instagram, which she paired with an extravagant rose choker around her neck.Â

Grunge princess: While Rose looks perfectly peachy and feminine in dresses and floral blouses (which are a favourite of the fashionista), she does play around with all black grunge looks every so often. And with good reason, we are just as impressed as BLINKS by her versatile style.Â

Denim love: Rose loves good denim pieces in her wardrobe, but whatâ€™s different about it is that she doesnâ€™t just let her denims be limited to jeans and jackets, but also experiments with them as dresses, skirts and even co-ord sets.Â

Street Style: While the idol is mostly on stage or between appearances, where she is wearing highly OTT outfits, but she also has an effortless style when it comes to casual wear. Her everyday looks that we get to see via Instagram are perfect examples of the easy chic living style we can get behind!

