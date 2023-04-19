Prabhas' Adipurush to Naga Chaitanya's Custody: Most anticipated South movies of Summer 2023 according to IMDb

Summer is the most buzzing and happening season in the film industry. Many big movies gear up for releases as it's a holiday season with schools and colleges being shut down. 2023 promises an interesting lineup of movies releasing from South this year. From Prabhas' Adipurush to Naga Chaitanya's Custody, several South Indian movies have been made to the list of most anticipated Indian movies of the Summer by IMDb.

Entertainment website IMDb today announced the list of most anticipated Indian movies of this summer. The list contains the top ten movies that are planned to release from May to August. Out of 10, while four positions have been occupied with South movies, others include pan Indian movies like Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Ajay Devgn's Yodha, Maidaan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and etc.

Take a look at most anticipated South movies of Summer 2023

Adipurush

Prabhas' mythological film Adipurush with National Award-winning director Om Raut is the third most anticipated South Indian film in the list. It's a pan-Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi as well. The epic saga features Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

The story is set 7,000 years ago, and it depicts Raghava’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon), who was abducted by Lankesh. Produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

Chatrapathi

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas' is making his Hindi debut with the film Chatrapthi, which is directed by Telugu filmmaker VV Vinayak. The film is the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli and Prabha's Telugu blockbuster, Chatrapathi. Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well. Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer of the movie. Chatrapathi will hit the theatres on May 12.

The plot and title of the Hindi remake is the same as the original version of the Telugu film Chatrapathi, which was released in 2005. Chatrapthi Hindi remake stands in 5th place for the most anticipated movies of the Summer.



Hanu-Man

Director Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film Hanu-Man, which stars talented actor Teja Sajja in the lead, takes up the 9th place in the most anticipated movies list. The story of Hanu-Man is essentially set in an imaginary place called Anjanadri. The film stars Amritha Aiyer as the female protagonist. Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist, while Varathlaxmi Sarathkumar will play a prominent role.

Hanu-Man recently wrapped up the shoot and moved to the post-production stage. The film is said to be heavy on VFX and has set major expectations with teaser, posters, and songs. Hanu-Man is a pan-India film and it will have its release in languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese.

Custody

Naga Chaitanya's next Custody with Venkat Prabhu is the 10th most anticipated movie of the Summer. The film has Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swamy in the supporting cast. The film will have Aravind Swamy play the antagonist and it will see a cat-and-mouse game between the leads, set against the life of crime. The film will have its music and score composed by Illayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Custody is set for theatrical release on May 12.



It is to be noted that Jawan, which is in the first position is led by the South team. The film is helmed by South director Atlee, stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara, music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. Coming up next, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is also directed by Telugu film Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

