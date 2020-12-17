Prakash Jha is already prepping for Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Chapter 3 despite backlash

While a Jodhpur court summoned the makers in a case, netizens called for a ban on Prakash Jha's Aashram over the portrayal of Hindu saints.

Bobby Deol's web series Aashram helmed by Prakash Jha made its debut on the OTT space during the lockdown. Soon after, the second season of the show went live on the streaming platform on 11 November 2020. Since then the show has been making noise on social media for its controversial depiction of Hindu saints. In fact, earlier this week, a Jodhpur court summoned the makers to state their arguments after a petition was filed against the show for hurting religious sentiments.

Despite this severe backlash, director Prakash Jha is already prepping for the third instalment of the show in Patna. Revealing details to Mumbai Mirror, he said, "The first two parts were shot together and then released in parts; the new season will be an actual Part 2. This time, we will be focusing on the downfall of Baba Nirala, who rose to such prominence in the last season."

On Wednesday, netizens called for a ban on the show which shows a corrupt godman indulging in unscrupulous activities while tracking his rise and fall to stardom. When asked about the angry reaction from netizens, Jha told Mumbai Mirror, " When you make something that affects the masses, a polarised reaction is to be expected."

However, he added, that there has been no mention of any religion or Hinduphobic statements on the show. While backlash is one part of it, Aashram viewership has only been rising the filmmaker revealed. He said, "They kept rising, but I was really surprised to see it cross the 1 billion mark. From this I gauged that people love to watch such content; I can’t imagine why though!"

