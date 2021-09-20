Pranutan on father, Mohnish Bahl's reaction to Helmet: 'Dad loved the movie'

Published on Sep 20, 2021 07:13 PM IST  |  7.3K
   
Pranutan on father, Mohnish Bahl's reaction to Helmet: 'Dad loved the movie'
Advertisement

Actress Pranutan Bahl's recent digital release 'Helmet' has sailed through well and recieved a positive response. The best response, however, that the actress got was from her father and actor Mohnish Bahl.

'Helmet', which released earlier this month, stars Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan in lead roles and talks about normalising the topic of buying condoms.

Sharing her father's reaction, Pranutan says: "Dad loved the movie. The first thing he said after watching the film was that he's really proud of my choices and he loved how wholesome this movie is. He felt that 'Helmet' is a complete package which has fun, comedy and an important message."

The actress is elated with her father's response.

"Watching him feel proud and impressed gives me the push to keep picking offbeat topics which I feel can make a difference," she says.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan gear up to start Ekkis from February; Prep work begins

Advertisement

Credits: IANS, Pic Credit: Pranutan/ Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All