Pratik Gandhi shares FIRST look of 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story', Gagan Dev Riar to play the lead; Watch

After the success of the 2020 web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Hansal Mehta, and production banner Applause Entertainment have now announced the second season of this popular franchise titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The story revolves around the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, who earned money by printing counterfeit stamp paper in India. Earlier today, Pratik Gandhi, who essayed the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992, shared the announcement on his social media handle and also shared that the makers have roped in the veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar to play the lead role of Abdul Karim Telgi.

Pratik Gandhi captioned it: "Ab tum bhi karlo risk se ishq @GaganDevRiar #Scam2003. Starring Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi, Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNext, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will be helmed by show runner Hansal Mehta and director Tushar Hiranandani. Casting by Mukesh Chhabra. Streaming Soon, only on SonyLIV." Hansal Mehta also shared the first look on his social media and wrote: "Telgi has been found. Presenting the very talented Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Telgi. #Scam2003."

Check out Scam 2003 first look:

The show will be adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary authored by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time. On April 27, this year, Hansal Mehta announced that the web series has gone on floors. Sharing a photo of the clapboard from the sets, “And we rolled today. Rock it my friend @tusharhiranandani. All the best to all of us @sameern @applausesocial @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya @spnstudionext #Indranil @sonylivindia @001 danishkhan @priyeshskaushik @castingchhabra @karanvyas11 #kiranyadnopavit and the entire team of #Scam2003,” Mehta wrote.

Meanwhile, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is being produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT. It will soon stream on Sony LIV.

