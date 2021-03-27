Pre-order stock for the 2nd edition of birthday girl LISA's photobook sells out; Video call event announced

"LISA PHOTOBOOK [0327] VOL.2 -SECOND EDITION" sells out like fresh hotteok!

Taking pre-orders for the second volume of Lisa's photobook has officially started and according to YG Entertainment, soon after it was announced, the order volume started to run out. As the precious moments filmed with Lisa's film camera are recorded one after another, they are gaining popularity due to their high collection value.

Lisa will hold a video fan signing event on April 3 regarding the same. Sorted through a lottery, lucky winners would be able to communicate with her on a one-to-one basis through video calls. The idol will thus relieve the regret of not being able to meet in person offline.

"0327" means Lisa's birthday. Lisa published her first photobook last year, on the same day. From the planning stage to curating and design, as well as photography, this photobook was made entirely by Lisa. With a total of 216 pages, the book also contains a set of bookmarks and stickers. As opposed to pictures of all members in the previous photobook, this would be having Lisa's pictures only; considering the pandemic conditions.

Credits :YG Entertainment

