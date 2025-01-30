'Prepare for the final game': Squid Game 3 confirms June 27 release of final season with ominous poster ft pink guard
The release date for Squid Game season 3 has been confirmed. Yes, you read it right! Dive in for more DEETS about the final season.
Squid Game season 3 has confirmed its release date! The third and final season of the thriller series is set to premiere on June 27, 2025. Starring Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon in the leading roles, fans are excited to find out how the story ends. Along with the announcement, a teaser poster has also been released, creating anticipation among viewers.
On January 30, 2025, Netflix released the first poster for Squid Game season 3, along with the release date. The concluding season will premiere on July 27, 2025, and finally, answer the questions fans have had since season 2. The image of a masked guard in his signature pink outfit can be seen dragging a lifeless body across the floor. A black coffin box with a pink ribbon is placed in the center.
On the other hand, the floor has a vibrant floral-patterned background with orange, white, and yellow flowers, creating a visually striking contrast. The image captures the eerie yet visually compelling style associated with the Squid Game and could hint at the next game in the upcoming installment.
Season 2 of Squid Game left the story on a major cliffhanger, and the fans have been wondering what happens next. Netizens took to social media to discuss various theories about the possible outcomes and more additions to the cast.
Watch the Squid Game season 2 trailer.
