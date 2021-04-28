Presenting our KDrama super Ommas; Featuring Sky Castle and When the Camellia Blooms

We love our K-drama super Ommas so much. We list down 5 amazing K-dramas with a mother as a protagonist.

Mothers are special and K-drama mothers are a notch higher. Omma, as they are fondly known in Korean are a force to reckon with. It is heartening to watch K-dramas that portray mothers as beautiful, compassionate and flawed human beings. It is also refreshing to watch K-drama actresses take on the mantle of playing an on-screen mother with conviction and responsibility, and try to portray different aspects of playing a mother on screen. And since Mother's Day is coming soon, we thought we will share five of our favourite dramas with the purest emotion of 'Maternal Love' at the forefront and some super Ommas at the centre of the plot!

1. Sky Castle

A terrific social commentary about the regimentary and competitive Korean education system, over-ambitious mothers who will go to any lengths to secure their children's admission in one of the top universities in Korea and a game of life and death. Sky Castle features four shrewd mothers at the centre, each different from the other and with their unique ways of raising their children. The mothers are fiercely protective towards their children and will do whatever it takes to secure their future. A must watch drama!

2. When The Camellia Blooms

Gong Hyo Jin plays the role of a single mother Dong Baek, who runs a bar called Camellia. She is wooed by Yong Shik, played by Kang Ha Neul. Initially, she rejects him but grows fond of him when he makes an effort to bond with her son Pil Gu, who is very protective of his mother. Though not a mother-son drama, it is applaud-worthy to show a single mom as a protagonist, something we don't watch very often in K-dramas.

3. Mother

An unusual K-drama about an elementary school teacher called Kang Soo Jin who kidnaps one of her students Hye Na. Soo-Jin realises that Hye Na is being abused at home and wants to protect her. The two form a bond and she becomes Hye Na's real mother. Lee Bo Young is terrific as Kang Soo Jin and is a must-watch.

4. Angry Mom

An interesting mother-daughter drama where Jo Kang Ja, played by Kim Hee Sun who joins her teenage daughter Ah Ran's school as an undercover student to teach her daughter's bullies a lesson. However, she discovers the deeper levels of corruption that exists in Myungsung High. Kang Ja, Ah Ran and naive school teacher Park No Ah join hands to dig up the flaws of the education system and school corruption at Myungsung High.

5. Hi Bye Mama

A super cute drama featuring Kim Tae Hee as a ghost. She has been given the boon of reincarnation if she manages to succeed in becoming a human being again in 49 days by going back to her marital home. However, there she discovers her husband is now remarried and her daughter is adjusting to her new life. Our Mama ghost has to now choose between becoming a human being again or her daughter's happiness. A lovely series that is bound to make you cry buckets.

