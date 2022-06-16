Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Creepy new teaser introduces new A, announces release date

HBO Max has released a creepy teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which introduces a new "A" to the iconic teen series. Pretty Little Liars, loosely based on Sara Shepard's novel series of the same name and produced for television by I. Marlene King, aired on Freeform in 2010. The show depicts the lives of five closest friends whose clique disintegrates when its leader, Alison, goes missing.

A year later, the separated group reunites after receiving messages from a mysterious individual known as "A" threatening to reveal their deepest and darkest secrets. Since the original series finished in 2010, the franchise has tried to grow in a variety of ways. Original Sin, the next Pretty Little Liars series, will air on HBO Max, making it the first to be offered on a streaming service. Original Sin will be a spinoff situated in the same world as Pretty Little Liars but will concentrate on new people in a different location, with Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa taking over for King as showrunner.

However, the spinoff series is now receiving its first full look for viewers. HBO Max released the first teaser trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, hinting at a new season "It's a new town. New A. New horrors." The minute-long teaser focuses completely on an unnamed attacker as She sets her sights on a fresh group of victims. Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, Original Sin will introduce a new generation of little liars portrayed by Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, and Malia Pyles, albeit they are not seen in the flesh in this teaser. The wait for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin won't be too long, as the first three episodes are slated to premiere on July 28.

ALSO READ:Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale meets BTS & she did not know what to do with her hand; See HILARIOUS Pic