‘Pretty when smiles’: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon share first and current impressions of each other

Lovely Runner stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok recently reminisced about their first encounter and reflected on how their feelings for each other have evolved since then. The duo's remarkable acting in the popular K-drama has garnered global admiration, earning them praise not just for their individual performances but also for their remarkable on-screen chemistry.

Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon share first encounters

In the behind the scenes video of Lovely Runner, when asked about his initial impression of Kim Hye Yoon and how it has evolved, Byeon Woo Seok shared that he sees similarities between then and now. Initially, he perceived her as hardworking, radiant, and especially charming when she smiles.

Even after meeting her, he finds that she still maintains that same brightness, exuding a warm and welcoming vibe that always begins with a smile. He expressed his fondness for this aspect of her personality, emphasizing how much he appreciates it.

When asked the same question, Kim Hye Yoon playfully teased Byeon Woo Seok, noting his pretend indifference while secretly listening in as he was standing in the back. She then shared her own perspective, recalling that upon their first meeting, she experienced a sense of familiarity as if they had known each other for a long time.

When asked about the change in Byeon Woo Seok's impression of her, Kim Hye Yoon humorously described him as evolving into a "neighborhood oppa" (older brother) next door. She elaborated that while her initial impression of him was of someone easy to be around, she discovered that he actually treats her with great care and comfort, much like an affectionate older brother in the neighborhood.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner tells the captivating story of Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), who travels through time to save her favorite K-pop star, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok) of ECLIPSE. This drama has resonated with audiences worldwide, going beyond a typical time-travel romance to explore themes of overcoming fears. It offers both hope and a charming love story.

The K-drama quickly became a favorite among viewers in South Korea and internationally. Its appeal lies in its well-crafted storyline, attention to detail, humor, and strong performances by the cast. Most importantly, the on-screen chemistry between the leads has contributed significantly to the immense success of Lovely Runner.

