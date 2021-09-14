Preview: BTS and Coldplay's Chris Martin jam together in preview for upcoming collab song 'My Universe'

BTS and Coldplay have revealed a preview of their upcoming collaboration! On September 13 KST, Coldplay took to their official Twitter account to drop the teaser image for their upcoming single ‘My Universe’ in collaboration with BTS. The song will be dropping on September 24. Their joint single 'My Universe' is composed and written by Coldplay and BTS and produced by hitmaker Max Martin. The song includes lyrics in both English and Korean.

Shared exclusively on TikTok, the preview video shows the members of BTS and Coldplay’s Chris Martin circled together and singing 'My Universe' in a studio. Fans can get a brief glimpse of the much-awaited track and it sounds amazing already. lsquo;My Universe’ will be available in a limited-edition two-track CD and will include handwritten lyrics by Coldplay and BTS. RM, Suga and J-Hope are even credited for their contribution to the track. For every purchase made on the Coldplay store of the album, there will be one tree planted, giving an even meaningful edge to the collaboration.

Check out BTS' tweet below:

Not just that, BTS is ready to make strides globally! According to Big Hit Music on September 14, all members of BTS, as well as their staff members, have been completely vaccinated in preparations for special promotions and overseas schedules. The agency stated that they are currently chalking out applicable schedules and performances and once details regarding the performances are set, they will release additional information. According to industry insider claims from earlier on this day, approximately 100 HYBE Labels staff members were able to procure all doses of the Covid 19 vaccine recently, including the BTS members.

More BTS content coming our way!

