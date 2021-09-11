Preview: Kim Seon Ho gazes tenderly upon Shin Min Ah as Lee Sang Yi makes an entry in 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

It is Saturday and it is officially time to do 'Cha-Cha-Cha' with Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah! The cutesy, charming rom-com is soul-soothing and we cannot get enough of it. So far, we have seen our distressed girl from Seoul, Yoon Hye Jin is trying her best to settle in the quaint seaside village of Gongjin with our "knight in a shining dive-suit", Hong Doo Sik available at her every beck and call.

Viewers have been witnessing the brewing romance between Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah in 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'. In newly released stills, Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin pass out after an emotional night of wine drinking and some heart-to-heart chat. In one photo, he smiles affectionately at the umbrella she seems to have left behind, his heart growing fonder for her. However, the tide is about to turn the other way round, with Lee Sang Yi's much-awaited entry in tonight's episode.

In the previous episode, we got a brief glimpse of Lee Sang Yi. However, Lee Sang Yi will make his first full-fledged appearance in tonight's episode. Lee Sang Yi is playing Ji Sung Hyun, a famous variety show PD (producing director) who happens to know Yoon Hye Jin from school. Ji Sung Hyun is a lively and genial person who treats work like play and his co-workers as friends. It is revealed that Ji Sung Hyun and Yoon Hye Jin have been friends for a long time. Will this lead to a potential love triangle between Hong Doo Sik, Yoon Hye Jin and Ji Sung Hyun? Find out on tonight's broadcast of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'.

