PREVIEW: Lee Do Hyun makes a bashful hero style entry in upcoming drama, Youth Of May

Lee Do Hyun makes a confident entry through an unwelcoming crowd in the newly released stills of the drama. Read on to find out.

We never knew we needed to see Lee Do Hyun make a bashful hero-like entry in Youth Of May until we saw the upcoming stills of his drama. Lee Do Hyun plays the mischievous but determined Hwang Hee Tae in the drama. Hwang Hee Tae is accepted to Seoul National University’s medical school at the top of his class and becomes the target of everyone's jealousy and envy in his hometown.

In the latest stills from the upcoming drama, you can see Lee Do Hyun looking cool and confident as he zips around town in his sleek new car. He drives through a protest of students who gaze at him coldly as he shows off his swag and panache. Also, his vintage fashion game is on point as he rocks a colourful-printed shirt, a gold watch and a pair of cool sunglasses with ease. Lee Do Hyun hopes that his character who appears to be carefree on the outside, is, in fact, bold and courageous on the inside, resonates with people. He also feels his character is cool in the way he handles various tricky situations in his life.

Youth Of May is a romance drama set in the 1980s against a historically significant period of the Gwangju Uprising in Korea. Lee Do Hyun is paired opposite Go Min Si. The duo last starred in Sweet Home where they played siblings. It will be interesting to see them play lovers in Youth Of May. Youth of May is set to premiere on May 3 at 9.30 pm KST on KBS 2TV.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lee Do Hyun tries to make his way into Go Min Si’s heart & more in the latest teasers of Youth Of May

Are you excited to watch Youth Of May? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×