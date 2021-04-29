PREVIEW: Park Bo Young leads a heartbreakingly difficult life in Doom At Your Service

Park Bo Young struggles to make it through tough times as seen in the newly released teasers of Doom At Your Service. Read on to find out.

We are only a few days away from Doom At Your Service and we are excited to watch Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young's magical pairing on screen. In this fantasy-romance drama, Park Bo Young plays Tak Dong Kyung who is an orphan and has worked hard to lead a stable life as a web novel editor for six years. Unfortunately, she is diagnosed with brain cancer and starts to develop the feeling that she is unlucky and wishes that everything in her life disappears. This call for doom awakens Myeol Mang, a messenger between humans and gods to appear before her. He promises to grant her a last wish before her impending death. She asks him to grant her 100 days so that she can lead her life the way she wants to.

Tak Dong Kyung doesn't have any fancy wishes but wants to lead a happy and regular life before her death. She puts everything at risk to make a 100-day deal with Myeol Mang. In the new stills, you can see how much she struggles in her everyday life. There is an expression of deep sorrow and joylessness on her face, yet she marches on. In one of the stills, she is standing under the pouring rain, soaked to her bones and in the final still she is reading something intently, her expression serious and thoughtful.

You can check out the stills below:

Doom At Your Service is produced by Studio Dragon. Studio Dragon is South Korea’s largest scripted television studio whose businesses involve everything from planning and development to financing, production, and distribution. The company was founded in 2016 as a division of CJ ENM Media Content and has created over 179 series with its team of 231 creative professionals, consisting of writers, directors, and producers. In the end of 2020, Studio Dragon will have produced 28 series for both Korea’s terrestrial and cable broadcasting networks, and Netflix. In addition to its recent global hit Netflix series, Crash Landing on You (2019), Studio Dragon is also credited in the creation of The Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Mr. Sunshine(2018), and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016). The New York Times listed Stranger (2017) in The 10 Best Shows of 2017, while Mother (2018) was included in the official competition selection of the Cannes International Series Festival. The 10 Best KoreanDramas to Watch on Netflix, an article recently published by Time magazine, listed five Studio Dragon series: Crash Landing on You (2019), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), Signal (2016), and Stranger (2017). Studio Dragon, having established its US branch in early 2020, hopes to collaborate with leading global production companies to plan and produce local TV series for the global audience.

Doom At Your Service is their latest offering and we cannot wait to watch it! Tune in to watch Doom At Your Service on May 10 at 9 pm KST.

ALSO READ: Has Reply 1997's sensitive portrayal of the LGBTQ community stood the test of time?

Will you be tuning into Doom At Your Service? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×