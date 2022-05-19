Prince Harry and Meghan Markle negotiate release date of their 'at-home' docuseries with Netflix

The royals to take over Netflix! According to confirmed reports by Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in talks with the OTT giant about when the docuseries on the couple "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" should air. As per the buzz around Hollywood, the platform wishes the series to come out by the end of the year with Harry's highly anticipated memoir.

While the Duke and Duchess are pushing the series to make it out by next year. One producer revealed, "The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air." For those unfamiliar, the Sussexes sealed the multi-million dollar deal with the streamer in 2020 after their exit from the royal family and move to the US. The couple were followed around the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month as the Netflix cameras documented their visit to the country. The games are Harry's global games for the wounded and injured servicemen and women. The platform is already making a documentary on the games separately, titled Heart of Invictus.

However, their next project together is disclosed as something spicier as the couple will take cameras behind the scenes and even to their home in Montecito, Calif. Many anticipate whether they will include their two children Archie and Lilibet in the docuseries and if with their already confirmed trip to NYC on the deck, their short visit to the Queen before the Invictus Games will also be documented to some extent. A Hollywood insider added, "I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.'

