Prince Harry being urged to abandon Netflix deal after royal insiders express outrage over The Crown?

Prince Harry is reportedly being persuaded by royal advisors to abandon his multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix after the streaming platform’s portrayal of the royals on The Crown.

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle signed a multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant Netflix earlier this year, with the couple taking on production roles. Netflix has also enraged Buckingham Palace insiders over their depiction of the Royal Family in their show The Crown, which in its fourth season looks at Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship. According to Express UK, royal advisors recently called on Harry to abandon the deal with the streaming company because of the Royal Family’s aggression towards the show and platform.

It came after royal insiders savaged The Crown and Netflix over their depiction of royal events. One insider said the Royal Family were quizzical at why the Duke was tied to the company producing a show that portrayed his mother in a poor light. They added: “There are raised eyebrows about Harry taking millions from the company that’s behind all this. "After all where do much of Netflix’s profits come from? The Crown."

Another insider, speaking to the Mail on Sunday, slammed The Crown for being inaccurate about the story of the Royal Family. They said: “There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories – it’s all very two-dimensional. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget. “The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened.” The insider also said Prince William “is none too pleased with” the show’s depiction of Diana and Charles’ relationship. They added: “He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”

Ms Andrews also claimed in The Column that Meghan and Harry pitched video footage of their exit from the Royal Family to Netflix to secure the deal. Previous reports said the Sussexes were planning on launching a “reality show”, which representatives for the couple have strongly denied.

