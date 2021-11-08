Princess Diana's close friend Jemima Khan cuts ties with The Crown over disrespectful Season 5 storylines

Princess Diana's close friend Jemima Khan has opened up on ending her involvement with The Crown over concerns of Season 5's storylines not being handled "respectfully and compassionately." While speaking to The Sunday Times, via ET Canada about her exit from the series, Khan has revealed that the storylines are not being managed as she had expected before.

“It was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past," Khan began, referring to The Crown's final season which will revolve around the later years of the Princess' life. Khan noted that once she came to understand how the makers were planning to move ahead with Season 5 and deal with several storylines, she decided not to continue being a part of the show, and has reportedly also requested the makers to not use her contributions or give any kind of writing credit to her.

Opening up on her previous decision to help The Crown with nuances from her friend Lady Diana's life as a co-writer of Season 5, Khan said that she had put "a great deal of thought," but finally decided to contribute so that Diana's life could be portrayed accurately in the series.

“We worked together on the outline and scripts from September 2020 until February 2021. When our co-writing agreement was not honoured, and when I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit,” Jemima Khan revealed.

The fifth season of Crown will witness Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

ALSO READ: The Crown RELEASES first looks of Dominic West & Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Princess Diana