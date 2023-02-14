Princess Hours: K-drama remake proceeds with auditions; Netizens suggest Park Bo Gum, Song Kang as leads

15 years after ‘ Princess Hours ’ first aired, it was announced that a remake has been planned for it. The news took K-drama fans by pleasant surprise as the classic was a hit when it was first released in January 2006.

In March 2021, it was first revealed that in regard to ‘Goong’ aka ‘Princess Hours’, Jae Dam Media signed a contract to remake the original manhwa (web comic) into another show with the company Group8, which was also responsible for the show the first time around. However, Group8 could not go ahead with their plans to begin production thereafter because of COVID-19. Their paused plans have now been resumed with auditions reportedly beginning as well and multiple actors wanting to join.

Group8 has commented that they are currently in the planning stage for the drama. And while there are many works in production making it difficult to produce it within this year, they have planned on following up with it soon. As of now, it is intended that production will begin early next year, and the remake is expected to air in the middle or second half of 2024.

About Princess Hours

Set in a parallel universe where Korea still functions as a monarchy in the 21st century, it follows the Crown Prince Lee Shin of Korea who has to undergo an arranged marriage in order to fulfil his late grandfather’s wishes. He has feelings for Min Hyo Rin, who has rejected his proposal. His new wife, Shin Chae Kyeong is headstrong and though they start off with a shaky relationship, the two end up developing feelings for each other in all that unfolds. Insert Lee Yul, the son of the current Emperor’s older brother’s son. His mother aka the former Crown Princess demands his position as the heir in line and a lot of palace drama ensues.

Suggestions by netizens for Princess Hours remake

As the talk about the actors taking up the lead roles is underway, online discussions have resumed about the possible candidates. Ju Ji Hoon played Lee Shin in 2006, and netizens think someone like Park Bo Gum would be the perfect fit. Having played the role of Crown Prince before in ‘Love in the Moonlight’, his performance was well received. On the other hand, Song Kang is being suggested for the role of Lee Yul who was initially played by Kim Jeong Hoon. However, it seems unlikely as the actor is expected to enlist in the military soon. Younger actresses, Kim Yoojung, Kim Sohyun, Kim Hyeyoon, Go Youn Jung and more are some names coming up for the female lead roles, originally played by Yoon Eun Hye (Shin Chae Kyeong) and Song Ji Hyo (Min Hyo Rin).