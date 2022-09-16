‘Princess Hours’ star Ju Ji Hoon cast as the lead for the upcoming web novel based medical drama

It's a medical drama. The main character is Baek Kang Hyuk, a doctor and novice professor who was appointed as the center director at the Severe Trauma Center. It deals with the story of a severe trauma team that develops with him as the leader. Ju Ji Hoon was offered the lead role, Baek Kang Hyuk. Kang Hyuk is so good at surgery that he is called the hand of God. He is dubbed the savage angel of the Severe Trauma Center as a rock solid doctor with a sense of mission.

'H & Entertainment' revealed on September 15th, " Ju Ji Hoon received an offer for 'Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour'" and said, "It is in the review stage." 'Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour' is a popular web novel. Lee Hansan, the writer, is a practicing otolaryngologist. It was even made into a webtoon due to its popularity.

If Ju Ji Hoon confirms his appearance, it will be a medical drama in about 10 years. In 2013, MBC-TV's 'Medical Top Team' disassembled as 'Han Seung Jae', the top team manager, and showed a cool and charismatic figure. Meanwhile, Ju Ji Hoon is planning to visit the audience with the movies 'Gentleman' and 'Cirence'. Recently, Lee Soo Yeon's new work 'The Dominant Bell' has also been confirmed.

Ju Ji Hoon is a South Korean actor and model. His first leading role was in the 2006 hit drama ‘Princess Hours’. His other notable works include ‘The Devil’, ‘Antique’, ‘Mask’, ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’ and its sequel, ‘The Spy Gone North’, ‘Dark Figure of Crime’, ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Jirisan’.

