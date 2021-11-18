Princess Switch 3 Twitter Review: Fans rallying for 4th film; Crown Vanessa Hudgens ‘​​Queen of Christmas’

The popular holiday film is back with its third franchise, just in time for the holiday season! The third film stars Vanessa Hudgens who reprises her title role. Along with Vanessa, who is also producing the film, the film stars Remy Hii, Sam Palladio, Mia Lloyd amongst others. The third instalment of Netflix’s famous holiday hit follows the story of a priceless Christmas relic being stolen.

To help uncover the mystery behind the missing ornament, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelgänger Fiona and her dashing ex for help. Before you dive deep into the film, we’re bringing you honest reviews of the latest feature and what you can expect. Scroll down to hear it from Twitterati!

Why is there ANOTHER princess switch #PrincessSwitch3 — (@changkyun_roses) November 18, 2021

I am just waiting to see Vanessa Hudgens play four people in the next Princess switch movie #PrincessSwitch3 #princessswitch #theprincessswitch #theprincessswitch2 #theprincessswitch3 — KuriosiTay (@TayVishus) November 18, 2021

Can we just literally crown my baby V @VanessaHudgens Queen of Netflix Christmas movies???!!!! #PrincessSwitch3 — rodel (@im_kaiserodz) November 18, 2021

#PrincessSwitch3 i thought it would be a flop, but it's a great one — Paul (@paulvelasco_) November 18, 2021

@VanessaHudgens @SamPalladio just finished watching #PrincessSwitch3 and it was fabulous, congrats to all the cast and crew on another great film, hope we can get a 4th film please @netflix — aileen stevenson (@ailesabel) November 18, 2021

