by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 18, 2021 09:27 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
Princess Switch 3 Twitter Review: Fans rallying for 4th film; Crown Vanessa Hudgens ‘​​Queen of Christmas’
The popular holiday film is back with its third franchise, just in time for the holiday season! The third film stars Vanessa Hudgens who reprises her title role. Along with Vanessa, who is also producing the film, the film stars Remy Hii, Sam Palladio, Mia Lloyd amongst others. The third instalment of Netflix’s famous holiday hit follows the story of a priceless Christmas relic being stolen. 

 

To help uncover the mystery behind the missing ornament, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelgänger Fiona and her dashing ex for help. Before you dive deep into the film, we’re bringing you honest reviews of the latest feature and what you can expect. Scroll down to hear it from Twitterati!

