Prison Playbook’s Lee Kyu Hyung confirmed to appear on tvN’s upcoming drama, Voice 4

tvN’s upcoming crime drama has added another talented actor in its roster. To read more about Voice 4 and the actor, click here.

While tvN drops incredible, spine-chilling teasers, there’s another actor who is now confirmed to be a part of the highly-awaited drama Voice 4. Lee Kyu Hyung, widely recognised for his role as Hoo Han Yang in the hit series Prison Playbook, will be appearing in the crime-thriller, according to a K-media outlet.

Lee Kyu Hyung is known for his immense talent which forays in wide spectrums - from theaters, to movies, to dramas to variety shows. He has been a part of some hit shows and was the leading man in Hi, Bye Mama! And Doctor John. His confirmation in the drama arises just a day after tvN released a mysterious, spine-chilling teaser video clip of the drama where we see Song Seung Heon land up at a crime scene, to find a corpse wrapped in black plastic and fairy lights around it. We also see a glimpse of the psychopathic murderer of the show and her eerie, blood-red lipstick laden smile.

However, what’s interesting to note is that the representatives at tvN did not specify the role he will be playing. They just said, “Please watch the broadcast to find out the character.” The statement has us thinking whether he only has a supportive role and whether he might emerge as a new villain, excluding the ones we already were introduced with in the trailer.

Voice 4 continues the series of ‘Voice’ which has the Golden Time Team race against time to find out the killers, only through their great hearing and observational abilities. It’s a team in the emergency call center where victims report crime. Based only on the noises they hear during the calls, the team aims to find the victim, save them (if possible) and find the culprit. Season four of Voice is expected to be more thrilling and gruesome.

Fans will have to wait and see the kind of role Lee Kyu Hyung will be portraying. The drama Voice 4 will premiere on June 18, 10:50 PM KST.

Are you going to tune in to the Voice 4’s premiere? Tell us in the comments below!

