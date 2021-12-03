‘Prison Playbook’ star Lee Kyu Hyung joins Jung Ryeo Won in ‘Let’s Start the Defense’

The new drama 'Let’s Start the Defense' has confirmed the casting of actors Jung Ryeo Won and Lee Kyu Hyung and will begin shooting. 'Let’s Start the Defense' is a legal mystery drama that takes place when two publicly appointed lawyers get entangled in a case of 'serial murder of a wealthy old man'.

Noh Chak Hee, played by Jeong Ryeo Won, who announced her return to the small screen after two years, is a lawyer who was relegated to the public election from the famous law firm ACE, which has the highest win rate. She does everything in her power to win, whether by hook or by crook.

Then, she was mistakenly entangled in a case she had to take over so she could be promoted to a partner, and she became a public defender for the case. Her goal is to become an icon in the public sector by taking on the case of a major player, and to make a comeback to a law firm as soon as possible.

Lee Kyu Hyung, who has shone his presence across good and evil, takes on the role of Jwa Si Baek, a public defender called ‘Psycho', who is strong-headed and is completely different from Nok Chak Hee as he does everything in his power to defend poor and innocent people. After a hot confrontation during a corporate whistleblowing lawsuit, they left a rather unpleasant impression on each other. Soon, Noh Chak Hee became a public defender after getting into trouble with her law firm and shares an office with Jwa Si Baek.

