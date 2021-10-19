From Private Lives to Hotel Del Luna, here are the K dramas we’re looking at for fashion inspo

While K-Dramas are adored by the masses for many characters, the one that often goes unnoticed is the fashion aspect of the show. Even though the show is made by its stars, plot, direction and screenplay, style is such an integral part of selling the story, be it any story. Today, we’re looking back at some of our favourite K-dramas that we think had the absolute best style. Scroll down to have a look at our list.

Hotel Del Luna: The show follows IU as a cursed manager of a hotel that only caters to souls and ghosts, and of course IU has just the dramatic vintage wardrobe in place for her role as Jang Man-won. The real-life pop icon and on-screen hotel manager can be seen wearing major fashion brands like Chanel, Nina Ricci, Alexander Wang, Ted Baker, Zimmermann, Givenchy, Gucci, Dior, Moschino, Longchamp, Miu Miu, Emilio Pucci, Giambattista Valli, Lanvin, Versace, Off-White, Max Mara, and Chloé.

Private Lives: The show follows a conspiracy theory, which leads a bunch of strangers upon a piece of information that could harm the country. While the characters switch identities and con people to get their secrets out, they rock luxe Korean labels like Ekhon, J’rium, Avouavou, and Andersson Bell, along with some international names like Moschino, Chloé, Repetto, and Dior.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: This thoughtful show comes with an inspiring message on mental health! The highly acclaimed show follows the lives of a psych ward caretaker and a children’s book writer who is diagnosed with an antisocial personality disorder. The character then goes on a journey of self-healing, and her fashion sense highlights her mental changes. From an assertive boss lady to mellowed down and a much calmer version of herself, her fashion reflects and portrays the transition flawlessly.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse ranked the most Buzzworthy Drama by GDC for the sixth time in a row