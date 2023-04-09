Priyanka Chopra drops an adorable pic of daughter Malti Marie from Easter celebration; Fans are all heart

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular Indian actresses who established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming show Citadel and is busy with the promotions. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share a cutesy picture of her daughter and we are just in awe.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from Easter celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared an adorable picture of her little one Malti Marie Chopra from their Easter celebrations. In the picture, we can see the little one dolled up in a yellow frock and also wore a cutesy headband. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote ‘happy Easter to all celebrating.’ However, the little one was busy exploring the flowers in a basket, the picture came a candid one yet beautiful.

Here’s the picture

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms she's teaming up with John Cena and Idris Elba for action flick Heads Of State