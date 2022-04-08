Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauds Shonda Rhimes for 'desi representation' in Bridgerton Season 2

It's an exciting moment for South Asian actors in the acting profession, especially with the excellent productions that have been finding their way into the streaming realm, such as Bridgerton Season 2 and others.

Though the plot of the series is supposed to follow our viscount as he looks for a wife, one might argue that there is a much more essential plot emerging. The Sharmas, an Indian family whose culture is elegantly weaved into the plot, are presented to us. Shonda Rhimes brilliantly builds a screen presence we do not see enough of. Before, during, and after the season, many people have shared their thoughts on seeing Asian representation in the show, as well as their appreciation for Shonda, who continues to give underrepresented actors a chance to woo us.

Now, our very own Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a fan of the show since season one shared how wonderful she felt watching the second season with desi representation. The actress even tagged the leads of the show Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran and added how representation matters. She captioned the picture, "I have to say, it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters."

Check out her story here:

However, while Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran performed an amazing job as actors, credit should also be given to the show's authors and production design team, who integrated crucial aspects of Indian culture to give their characters' backgrounds the requisite realism. The addition of little features such as Edwina, the younger sister referring to her elder brother as "Didi," and other things have pleased Indian fans of the show with the efforts made to accurately depict Indian culture and customs.