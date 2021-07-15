Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her blood covered face PIC from the sets of Citadel; Guess what is she up to?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie from what appears to be the set of her upcoming project Citadel. Her face covered in blood is enough to raise the curiosity of fans.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London shooting for her upcoming project, Citadel. This project is helmed by the Avengers: Endgame and Extraction fame director Russo Brothers. Ever since this project was announced, fans were quite pumped to see the diva in action. Pictures from the sets have been doing the rounds on the internet and increasing the curiosity of the fans. Well, in a recent Instagram story, PeeCee herself has teased fans with an intense look from the set, which shows her face covered in blood.

Yes! You got the right. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture from what appears to be the sets of Citadel. In the selfie she posted, she stares at the camera and gives an intense look that can easily scare you. Her face is covered in blood marks which obviously is makeup. And she happens to sport the no-makeup look.

Check it out:

Well, we are sure that this picture posted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas will surely get the excitement levels of all the fans very high. She has written, “Ha! You should see the other guy” in her story. Now, we are curious to see the other guy!

Although only her face can be seen in the image, we can see the olive green outfit she might have worn for the shoot. It is yet not clear what her role in Citadel is going to be. But, with the pictures doing the rounds, we know that the actress will be doing some stunts in it.

How excited are you to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Citadel?

ALSO READ: Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lavish LA home; Take a look at the white interiors & surreal backyard view

Share your comment ×