Priyanka Chopra pens a note thanking fans for appreciating We Can Be Heroes: Happy to hear you guys loved it

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fans were in for a treat as her movie We Can Be Heroes was finally released on December 25 this year that was marked the occasion of Christmas. The makers released it on Netflix earlier than the slated date which was January 1, 2021. The superhero drama has been receiving a humongous response from the audience upon its release. Moreover, the stunning actress has also been praised for her stellar performance in the Robert Rodriguez directorial.

Now, Priyanka has some good news to share with the netizens. She has recently shared a post on Instagram while announcing that We Can Be Heroes has been streaming at #1 on Netflix in the US. Not only that but the actress also pens a note of gratitude for all her fans that reads, “So happy to hear you guys are loving this movie as much as I do!” She has also given a glimpse of one of the scenes from the superhero film.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the movie also features Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, Christian Slater, Sung Kang, and others in the lead roles. It happens to be a sequel of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl that was released in 2005. For the unversed, PeeCee plays the role of Ms. Granada in the same. As of now, the actress is busy with one of her upcoming movies titled Text for You. Priyanka will also be seen in Matrix 4. She is awaiting the release of the Rajkummar Rao co-starrer The White Tiger.

